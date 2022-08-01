Members of the Harrison County Republican Women met for their regular monthly meeting Friday, July 15 at the Marshall Elks Lodge. The guest speaker, Justice Scott Stevens of the 6th Court of Appeals, was introduced by president Donna Philyaw, He explained the duties that are involved. Also, Elton Brock announced the establishment of the Republican Assembly of Harrison County. More information will be announced at a later date. Pictured from left, Justice Scott Stevens of the 6th Court of Appeals with club president Donna Philyaw.
Harrison County Republican Women host Justice Scott Stevens
- Special to the News Messenger
