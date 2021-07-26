While Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Harrison county has good news regarding no new fatalities from COVID-19 over the past three weeks, case numbers are rising.
“The bad news is that we are seeing new case counts on the rise. In our region, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from 2 percent to over 5 percent. In totality, these numbers are not alarming but it’s the upward trend that is concerning. Let’s all be more cautious here in Harrison County so we can reverse this trend,” Sims said in his weekly social media post about COVID-19.
As of July 26, the county has 133 active cases, or 15 new cases per day. This is compared to 60 cases the previous week, with four new cases each day.
Last week the county had 28 new cases and this week the county has 105 new cases.
STATE
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services stated as of Monday Texas added 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 and five new fatalities in the past week.
This brings the state’s total case count up to 2,605,142, with an additional 178 likely cases of the virus reported.
For daily updated case numbers for the state and Harrison County go to www.dshs.texas.gov/.