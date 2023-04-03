The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for human smuggling this past weekend during a traffic stop.
Benjamin Rios-Perez, 32, city of residence unknown, faces five counts of smuggling of persons: monetary gain. His bond has not yet been set, according to online court records.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Interstate 20 eastbound at the 619 mile marker on Sunday.
“Contact was made with the driver and a roadside interview was conducted,” the sheriff’s office said. “During the interview the individual’s behavior indicated that criminal activity was taking place. Through the investigation it was found that the driver, Benjamin Rios-Perez, 32, was participating in human smuggling and was transporting 5 individuals for approximately $700 per person.”
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle and about $3,701 was seized and Rios-Peres was taken to the Harrison County Jail.