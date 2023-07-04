One person is dead after the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said an early morning shooting took place near Ore City and Lazy Lakes.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating an early morning shooting in the Harrison County portion of Ore City/Lazy Lakes area.
EMS, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded and found that Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot.
HCSO said Vick was given medical treatment and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"Harrison County deputies and investigators are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. And more details may be released as they become available," the sheriff's office said. "Thank you Upshur County Sheriff's Office for responding with us and assisting."