The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a homicide that took place just west of Marshall.
The sheriff's office said in a press release it had received a call around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after a family member found a dead person in a home in the 500 block of Carey Road near Marshall.
"Once Deputy arrived on the scene, it was determined the manner of death to be a homicide," HSCO said. "We will release more information later today, but this is an active homicide investigation."
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 923-4020. Anonymous calls can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or the P3 App.