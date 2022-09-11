The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after an Avinger man was found dead on Herschel McCoy Road on Saturday.
The department said deputies responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a report about an unresponsive man near the roadway.
"Upon arrival on Herschel McCoy Road, Deputies located Blake Edward Reddock W/M, of Avinger deceased," the department said. "HCSO Investigators were immediately notified and responded. The manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation. More information will be released at an appropriate time."
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (903) 923-4020. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or on the P3 App.