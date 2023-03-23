The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says there was an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Karnack and that the Texas Rangers are investigating.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a fight in progress on Lotta Road in Karnack that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
"Per protocol, Sheriff Fletcher has requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation," the sheriff's office said. "More information will be released when it is available and appropriate."
No other information has been released at this time.
Check back for updates.