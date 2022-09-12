One person has been arrested in connection with the weekend death of an Avinger man, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Canton James Echols has been charged with first-degree murder of Blake Reddock, Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said at a press conference Monday night.
Echols was arrested Monday, the same day the sheriff's office executed two search warrants related to the case.
Reddock was found dead on Herschel McCoy Road on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded Saturday to a report about a vehicle fire on Oscar Regan Road, and later another call came in that a body had been found, Fletcher said. Officials found Reddock dead at the scene, and said Sunday that "the manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation."
"Around that same time we learned about a Facebook post from the victim's mother saying she had received a messange from her son, who had picked up a hitchhiker and given him money," Fletcher said, although officials later came to believe this message did not come from Reddock.
"Putting this case together was a bit of a puzzle, quite honestly. The post about the hitchhiker, we came to learn pretty quickly that that was not true," Fletcher said. "We believe that that post was actually sent to his mother from his phone but not by him."
Fletcehr said Reddock was initially identified through his tattoos. He had been stabbed several times, Fletcher said. Officials later learned that the vehicle fire they had responded to involved a vehicle belonging to Reddock.
Fletcher credited Echols' arrest due to good surveillance work.
On surveillance video, Echols was seen in the truck with Blake on Saturday afternoon leaving Instacash Pawn, Fletcher said. Fletcher said they were able to ID Echols when he got out of the passenger side of the truck, because it was right by a camera in the window.
