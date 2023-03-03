2023 Poster Contest Winners.jpg
The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District participated in the annual Texas State Soil & Water Poster & Essay Contest. This year’s theme was One Water. Local winners, pictured here with William B. Travis Elementary Art Teacher Chloe Wallace and Harrison County SWCD Director Mac Abney are, left to right, first place, Taya Anderson; second place, Emily Brown; and third place Gracee Oney.

 Contributed Photo

