Effective until April 10 the Harrison County Tax Office in Marshall, Hallsville and Waskom will be closed to the public for face-to-face transactions for vehicle registration renewals, boat registration, permits, placards and property tax payments.
Due to COVID-19, it is essential that these preventative measures be taken to safeguard the public and tax office personnel at this time, tax office officials said.
Anyone who needs a title transferred can call to make an appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Marshall and Hallsville offices. Call 903-935-8411.
Registration renewals and property tax payments:
Harrison County Tax Office
P.O. Box 967
Marshall, TX 75671
Online vehicle renewals, 72 hour permit and 144 hour permit: www.txdmv.gov
Online boat renewals: https://apps.tpwd.state.tx.us/bora/
Online property tax payments: iswdatacorp.azurewebsites.net or certifiedpayments.net (bureau code 3165459)
Property tax payments: By phone 903-935-8411 or 1-866-549-1010 (bureau code 3165459)
On March 13, Governor Greg Abbott granted a 60 day waiver for title transfers, vehicle registrations, permits and placards.
“During this challenging time, I ask for your support and cooperation in helping keep the citizens of Harrison County safe,” Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King said in a news release.