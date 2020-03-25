Effective until April 10 the Harrison County Tax Office in Marshall, Hallsville and Waskom will be closed to the public for face-to-face transactions for vehicle registration renewals, boat registration, permits, placards and property tax payments.

Due to COVID-19, it is essential that these preventative measures be taken to safeguard the public and tax office personnel at this time, tax office officials said.

Anyone who needs a title transferred can call to make an appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Marshall and Hallsville offices. Call 903-935-8411.

Registration renewals and property tax payments:

Harrison County Tax Office

P.O. Box 967

Marshall, TX 75671

Online vehicle renewals, 72 hour permit and 144 hour permit: www.txdmv.gov

Online boat renewals: https://apps.tpwd.state.tx.us/bora/

Online property tax payments: iswdatacorp.azurewebsites.net or certifiedpayments.net (bureau code 3165459)

Property tax payments: By phone 903-935-8411 or 1-866-549-1010 (bureau code 3165459)

On March 13, Governor Greg Abbott granted a 60 day waiver for title transfers, vehicle registrations, permits and placards.

“During this challenging time, I ask for your support and cooperation in helping keep the citizens of Harrison County safe,” Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King said in a news release.