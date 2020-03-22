The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred Saturday night on Pope City Road.
HCSO officials said a woman reportedly stumbled and shot her brother in the shoulder after the two armed themselves to check out some gunshots heard outside.
“On Saturday, at 11:03 p.m., Harrison County deputies responded to Pope City Road in reference to a shooting,” Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher noted in a press release. “The caller, Kimberley Fuller, advised that she and her brother had been hearing gunshots around their homes most of the day.
“She advised that they thought they heard someone on their property, outside the residence. They went outside to check,” Fletcher said. “Both armed with rifles, after inspecting the property the caller said they were walking back to the house when she stumbled and accidentally shot her brother in the shoulder.”
Fuller then ran inside to call 911. While waiting for deputies and EMS to arrive, she gathered some towels and returned outside to her brother to apply pressure on his wounds.
EMS transported her brother, Cody Hordern, to Christus Good Shepherd-Marshall for treatment.
“HCSO investigators and crime scene (officials) responded to the location,” noted Fletcher.
No arrests have been made at this time, he said.
“This investigation is ongoing and further information may be released as it becomes available,” said Fletcher.