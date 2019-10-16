The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a large theft of fuel at the Outpost gas station located at Farm-to-Market Road 450 and Interstate Highway 20.
"The subjects broke the lock on the pump and fixed the electronics inside to activate it," HCSO officials informed. "One subject stayed at the truck and pumped fuel for 22 minutes (approximately 500 gallons) while the other two subjects went into the store," officials said.
HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher explained that the gas was pumped into a storage tank loaded in back of the truck. He noted the incident occurred last Monday, on Oct. 7. Investigators have been working the case since.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000 or Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.