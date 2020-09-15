Charlene Keigi, 61, of Marshall, has been placed under arrest on murder charges, according to information released by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 14 at approximately 4 p.m. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject, later identified as Charlene Keigi, stating that her recently separated boyfriend was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn. The 911 call was disconnected. Another call was received a short time later from the same caller stating that she had shot him. The caller explained she would be in the front yard of the residence awaiting on deputies.
When deputies arrived on scene Keigi was detained and first aid was rendered to Terry Thomas until Marshall EMS arrived on scene and transported Thomas to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, where he died his injuries. JP Watkins pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy.
HCSO Investigators obtained a search warrant through the district attorney’s office signed by Judge Morin and began processing the crime scene.
Keigi was interviewed and later booked into the Harrison County Jail for the alleged murder of Terry Thomas.
HCSO Investigators attended an autopsy this morning at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler.
This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.
Keigi is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Harrison County Jail.