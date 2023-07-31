Dangerously hot conditions are in the forecast this week, as the National Weather Service says heat indexes will remain around 105 degrees this week.
The NWS issued a heat advisory for the Ark-La-Tex region through 10 p.m. Tuesday and an excessive heat warning for East Texas and surrounding areas on Monday. The NWS warned areas with an excessive heat warning could see heat index values up to 113 on Monday.
"Hot and dry conditions are expected again today, as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon," the NWS said Monday. "When combined with the humidity, heat indices will reach near or above 110 degrees. Because of this, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. and continue through 8 p.m. this evening.
"Hotter and more humid conditions are expected through all of next week, as an upper level ridge of high pressure continues to expand east into the region. An increase in afternoon maximum temperatures are expected through this week, with many locations near or in excess of 100 degrees. When combined with the humidity, heat indices will likely exceed 105 degrees each day."
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," the NWS said. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
"To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."