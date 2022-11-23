The National Weather Service says heavy rainfall is likely Thanksgiving Day across much of the four-state region and is warning residents to be aware of isolated flooding and treacherous driving conditions.
"Rain chances will begin to increase into the afternoon hours today, ahead of an advancing trough," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook on Wednesday morning. "Some of this rain may be moderate to heavy at times, and widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible into the weekend."
The NWS said moderate to heavy rainfall would continue into the weekend, before the trough exits the region on Sunday. The heaviest rain is expected Thanksgiving Day through 6 a.m. Friday.