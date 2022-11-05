Call them the cardiac kids.
For the third time in district play, Marshall had a thriller of a ballgame. But this time the Mavs came out on top with a 42-17 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats.
The win elevated Marshall from fourth place to second place in the district standings, clinching a home playoff game for the Mavs.
Marshall (6-4) had a chance to finish anywhere from quad-district champions with Texas High, Hallsville and Whitehouse to fourth place entering the game with several complicated scenarios.
Whitehouse (8-2) was coming off of an upset win over No. 4 Texas High last week.
Whitehouse struck first with a quick first quarter drive to take a 7-0 lead early in the game.
Marshall knotted up the score 7-7 with 2:10 left in the first half.
Whitehouse struck quickly again to take a 14-7 lead with :57 ticks before halftime.
The Wildcats fumbled the second half opening kickoff and gave the ball to Marshall at the Whitehouse 23.
The Mavs made them pay as Marshall tied the game again 14-14 with 8:27 left in the third.
The Mav defense got a huge stop on the next Wildcat drive by holding them to a 32 yard field goal and a 17-14 Whitehouse lead.
Marshall took their first lead of the game with 2:22 left in the third as they jumped ahead 21-17.
The wheels fell off for Whitehouse after that.
Whitehouse was forced to punt, and Marshall scored on their next drive to take a 28-17 lead with 5:05 left in the game.
The Wildcats then fumbled on their 4th down attempt at their own 27, and Marshall cashed in with a score to take a commanding 35-17 lead with 3:35 remaining.
Whitehouse drove down to the Marshall 7 and fumbled to end another drive.
The Mavs put the game away with one final score to make it 42-17 with 1:57 on the clock.
The Maverick defense held Whitehouse to 73 yards on the ground and 232 through the air for a total of 305 yards.
The Maverick offense rolled up 460 total yards with 329 on the ground and 131 through the air.
Running back JQ Davis finished with 29 carries for 153 yards. Bird Robinson had 8 carries for 61 yards, and Semaj Gatson with 7 carries for 101 yards.
The win vaults the Mavericks into second place and the right to host a playoff game.
Whitehouse drops into third place. Hallsville drops into fourth.
Marshall to host Crandall in bi-district playoff
Marshall will host a home playoff game for the fourth time in five seasons when they welcome the Crandall Pirates to Maverick Stadium for a 5A Division II Bi-District showdown on Friday at 7 p.m.
Crandall (8-2) is the third place team from district 7-5A while Marshall (6-4) is the second place team from 8-5A.
The two squads had a brief series in 2014 and 2015 with Marshall winning both 56-22 and 55-7 respectively.
The winner of this game will advance to likely take on Midlothian Heritage (9-1).