343611885_597498375646474_2846563489185500921_n.jpg
Congratulations are in order for Marshall High School senior Spencer Taylor for signing his commitment to continue his education and his track career at Arkansas State University in Jonsboro, Arkansas. Spencer celebrated this week during a signing ceremony in the Y.A. Tittle Fieldhouse with his family, friends and teammates.

 Contributed Photo

