Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
City of Marshall implements temporary water change
The City of Marshall said it would implement a temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine from June 30 to July 21.
“A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter and improve the quality of your water overall,” the city said. “Citizens may notice a change in the taste and odor of the water they consume through the duration of the Temporary Free-Chlorine Conversion.”
For questions, contact Jamie McClendon at (903)-935-4488.
Uniform drive underway
Community Healthcore is sponsoring a uniform drive to benefit Marshall ISD families with students in grades Pre-K through 8th.
New or gently used donations can be dropped off at 1500 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall, the Marshall Chamber of Commerce at 110 S. Bolivar St., or 107 Woodbine Place in Longview.
Donations will be collected through July 31. Items needed include navy or khaki bottoms (shorts, pants, skirts and skorts); red, navy or white uniform tops (shirts must have a collar); belts (new or gently used); and navy uniform dress; white or black socks.
Summer meal programs hosted in Harrison County
Marshall ISD’s summer feeding program is open to anyone 18 or younger. Breakfast and lunch will be served to kids at the following times and locations for free:
Marshall High School: June 5-29, Monday through Thursday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Price T. Young Elementary School: June 5-30, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Marshall Junior High School: June 12-22, Monday through Thursday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sam Houston Elementary School: June 12-23, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
The East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program provides both breakfasts and lunches to children in the area for free to children 18 years of age or younger. You do not need to register or provide any proof of income in order to participate in the free Summer Food Program.
Heart Dream Fellowship, 1315 Calloway St., Marshall: June 6 to Aug. 11, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines — Carlile, 1500 Positive Place, Marshall: June 5 to July 28, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines — Waskom, 225 School Avenue, Waskom: June 5 to July 28, Monday through Friday, Breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Keep Marshall Beautiful seeks Beautification Awards nominations
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeks nominations of residential and commercial properties which are well-maintained and have curb appeal. To nominate a residential or commercial property, complete an online form on the city’s website www.marshalltexas.net. Winning properties are selected by Keep Marshall Beautiful and will receive a $50 Lowe’s gift card. For more information, call (903) 935-4421.
Collier’s Chapel MBC to host Re-Birth Explosion 2023
Collier’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 21897 FM 134 in Karnack, will host its Re-Birth Explosion 2023 “Rising Up And Bursting Out In The Name Of Jesus” on July 9 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Vincent Collier of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
New Vision to feature Marvin Sapp at church anniversary July 9
New Vision MBC @ Hillcrest will celebrate its “Holy Ghost Fire” fifth church anniversary at 6 p.m., July 9, featuring renowned gospel recording artist and minister, Bishop Marvin Sapp, as the guest speaker. The event will be hosted at the church, located at 2800 George Gregg St. Sapp, a multiplatinum selling artist has received 13 Grammy nominations, 24 Stellar awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, two BET awards, four Dove awards, eight BMI songwriter’s awards, Black Music Honors Gospel Music Icon Award, and many other accolades. His mega-selling hit “Never Would’ve Made it” held the number one slot on gospel and R&B radio for over a year and he held Billboard artist of the decade from 2000-2010. The public is invited to attend to join Sapp in celebrating New Vision’s church anniversary.
Ebenezer CME Church to host pastor a ppreciation
Ebenezer CME Church, 118 County Road 1775 in Lodi, will host a pastor appreciation service for Torrance Hall on July 9 at 3 p.m. Special guest is Patricia Butler.
St. John MBC plans Family and Friends Day
St. John Missionary Baptist Church’s annual Family and Friends Day will be July 9 at 3 p.m. Special guest will be Bishop C.D. Mitchell and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Daingerfield. The church is located at 1149 Blocker Road. The Rev. Steven Harris is the host pastor.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist to install pastor
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 12975 FM 1998 in Waskom, will host an installation service for Pastor Marvin Williams and First Lady Joanna Williams on July 9 at 11 a.m.
St. Mary Baptist Church sets revival, homecoming
St. Mary Baptist Church, located on 1512 Peach Orchard Road, will host a revival on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. and a Homecoming Service on Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Lloyd Easter, pastor of Belview Baptist Church in Jefferson, will be the guest speaker for both worship services. The public is invited to attend.”
Pemberton alumni planning all-class reunion
Graduates of H.B. Pemberton Junior and Senior High School have announced plans for an all-class reunion to be held Oct. 13-15 in Marshall. The reunion committee encourages all alumni and graduates of the school to come and celebrate in this grand occasion. For more information, contact committee members Marcella Gooch-Reed at (903) 742-1902 or Marcellareed123@gmail.com and Warren Moody at (713) 417-7341 or at Wmood68806@aol.com.
Neighborhood Association meets second Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
In 2023, the July meeting of the Association will be hosted by Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Bilups St. in Marshall.
Hearts & Hand Quilt Club meets first Thursdays
The Hearts & Hand Quilt Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Summit Methodist Church. For more information, call (903) 938-2425
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.