Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
City to test early warning siren today
Marshall’s Emergency Management Department will be conducting growl testing on the aarly warning sirens on Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m.
A “growl” test is typically a quick growl-like sound emitted by the sirens that routinely lasts approximately 30 seconds, although in some instances the emitted sound may last longer. The testing will help ensure that the sirens are working properly or help detect any issues.
The City of Marshall appreciates residents’ patience throughout this process.
Buddy Powers Productions to host Trail of Terrors today, Saturday
Buddy Powers Productions will host a Trail of Terrors Halloween event Oct. 29 and 30 beginning at 8 p.m. at 4804 Karnack Highway in Marshall. Entry is $5. Come prepared to be scared!
Baptist district plans training program
East Mount Olive Baptist District Association is hosting a district training institute moderated by Lamar Jones, “Equipping Ministries for Outreach” on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Congress meeting is at 4 p.m., general meeting is at 5 p.m. and church registration is $50. Hosted by Mason Springs Baptist Church, 141 Mason Springs Church Road in Longview.
Trunk or Treat set Sunday at Mt. Moriah
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 501 Middle St., in Marshall, will host a drive-thru Trunk or Treat, from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to come out and enjoy.
District 2 board to meet Nov. 23
The District 2 Board of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will met Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and newly elected chairman of the district, will bring the message. Faith Missionary Baptist Church will serve as host.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Celebrate Recovery set each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.