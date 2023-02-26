An Irving man was struck and killed by a train on Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office reported.
The sheriff's office identified the man was Joshua Derrick Laferney, 40.
Officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to an area west of Mason Springs Church Road to the U.S. 80 intersection on the railroad tracks, where they found a man had died after being struck by a railroad engine.
"This is an ongoing investigation, but at this time appears to be a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said.