A Longview man who works as a teacher at Jefferson ISD was arrested by Garland police on Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau on Tuesday.
“Jefferson ISD officials became aware on Friday that Jefferson Junior High School social studies teacher Lance Reese was arrested at his home in Longview by the Garland Police Department,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said on Tuesday.
Barineau said Reese, 31, was released on a $25,000 bond.
“We assume the alleged incident occurred in the Garland area,” Barnwell said. “At this time, we do not know the details of this alleged incident, particularly his guilt or innocence. However, until this situation is resolved by law enforcement and/or the legal system, this teacher has been administratively suspended by the district.”
Barnwell said the suspension was effective on Friday.
Barnwell also said the district notified the parents of Reese’s students and is seeking to find a replacement for him in the classroom.
“A letter has been sent to the parents/guardians of this teacher’s students to inform them of this situation and to ensure them that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our kids safe and educate them at the highest possible level,” Barnwell said. “We are actively working to replace the loss of this instructor in the classroom to ensure the academic needs of our students are met.”
Qualified teachers can contact Timothy Phy at Jefferson Junior High School to send in their application.
Barnwell encouraged anyone with questions or concerns, or any information the district should know, to contact the district at 903-665-2461.