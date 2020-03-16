JEFFERSON - Following an emergency board of trustees meeting on Monday, Jefferson ISD officials opted to close the district’s campuses and suspend school related activities until April 3, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
Karnack ISD, whose eighth grade students feed into Jefferson High School, so the district follows a similar schedule, also announced Monday it will close until April 3.
Both districts are on spring break this week.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell and Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson made the calls on Monday.
The two districts follow Marshall, Hallsville and Harleton ISDs who announced last week they would be closing for two more weeks following their spring breaks last week.
Waskom and Elysian Fields ISDs had not announced any school closings as of Monday.
Marshall and Hallsville ISDs will be handing out free lunches to students in need beginning Tuesday.
Hallsville ISD will hand out sack lunches from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at North Elementary School.
Marshall ISD will hand out sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at David Crockett Elementary School, Price T. Young Elementary School and Marshall High School.
The School Meal Service is free for any students 18 and under. Students must be present to receive a meal. Any student may pick up a meal from any location (listed below). All meal service is to be taken off campus. Cafeterias will not be open for anyone to sit and eat.
Bagged meals will include a lunch for the day of pick up and a breakfast for the following morning. Meals will be provided through a drive-up option for families to help prevent the spread of illness.
When picking up meals, please do not park or get out of your vehicle. Students who walk to the school may pick up a meal to take with them.
Please follow the pick up directions below at the school nearest you.
David Crockett: Cars enter and exit through the one way drive from John Reagan St.. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.
Price T. Young: Cars enter and exit through the one way drive from Carters Ferry Rd. or Emory St.. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.
MHS: Cars turn into the bus turnaround behind the gym from Maverick Dr. Meals will be handed to eligible students in each car.