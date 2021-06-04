JEFFERSON — The city of Jefferson’s Tourism Department and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s first ever joint event — the Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow set for Saturday — has been canceled due to forecasted rain. Organizers are looking to reschedule the event.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said Friday the event has been canceled due a weather forecast for Saturday that projects an 80 percent chance of rain, which would prevent balloon pilots from being able to conduct the balloon glow or take guests up for balloon rides.
Moore said Friday organizers are working to reschedule the event and will announce more information in the future.
The mini-balloon glow event, a first ever joint venture for the Chamber and city's Tourism Department, will serve as a fundraiser for both entities.
Event organizers recently added new attractions to the event, including a bounce house for children and live music, in addition to the scheduled on site food trucks, balloon glow and chances to go up in hot air balloons.
Moore said Tuesday the current forecast didn’t hold much potential for Saturday’s event going off without a hitch but the final decision was made Friday once a more detailed forecast for Saturday was available.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Marion County will see a chance of showers before 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by another chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees and an overall chance of precipitation at 70 percent.
“This is our first joint project with the city’s Tourism Department and we have more to come,” Moore said previously. “We will have five balloons here from the Longview hot air balloon event and they will do a glow when it gets dark. This was their idea and they had reached out to us with the idea for a mini-glow.”
Those wishing to climb in the basket of a hot air balloon and go up in the air can do so for $20 per person.
“They will go up to 20 feet in the air in the balloon,” Moore said. “We are really hoping the glow will bring people from all over to visit Jefferson."
Stay tuned to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website for updates, as well as the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2908260992833736