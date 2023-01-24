A Jefferson High School student was arrested after officials found a gun inside his backpack, but Superintendent Michael Walker said in a statement they found no evidence the student planned to use the weapon against anyone.
Walker, in a statement released Tuesday night, said a high school student was found to possess a loaded revolver in his backpack during a search for a vape on Jan. 18.
Walker said the student was immediately detained and subsequently arrested.
"After an extensive investigation it was discovered the student was living in various vacant houses and had all of his belongings in his bag and backpack," Walker said. "There was no evidence of intent to use the weapon against anyone.
"The weapon itself was in very poor condition," he said. "The hammer was broken and there were cartridges in the weapon that were corroded to the cylinder."
Walker said anyone with concerns should contact him at (903) 431-0800 or stop by the Jefferson ISD administration building.
"The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority and we will continue to work diligently to provide the safest environment possible," Walker said. "I would like to thank the JHS Administration and Police Chief for handling the situation safely and promptly."