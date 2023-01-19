325861204_1160772767959645_7184265876050909442_n.jpg
Jefferson student Carsyn Thomas was selected as this year's DAR Good Citizen award, the district announced. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

 Contributed Photo

