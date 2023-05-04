Jefferson High School welding pathway students took and passed the AWS D1.1 Structural Welding certification test this last week. Students were Nathan Allan, Riley Rodriguez, David Harper, Derrick Burns, Jaxon Joseph, Avery Moore, Zack Hulscher, Josh Thompson, Francisco Chaidez, Alan Bautista, Matthew Woods Dawson Harper Reno Fraire, Logan Wall, Hunter Moore, Jake Bertrand, JaKyrik Nard and Gary Hillhouse. The agriculture/welding teacher is Randy Penny.

