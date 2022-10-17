A 28-year-old Jefferson woman died days after a two-vehicle crash this past week just north of Longview.
Christen A. Brewer was pronounced dead Sunday at UT Health in Tyler, according to information released Monday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 259 about 2 miles north of Longview, according to Albritton.
A preliminary investigation shows Brewer was driving a car east on Judson Road at the intersection of U.S. 259 when a pickup, driven by 48-year-old Lagena M. Davis of Lone Star, was headed south on U.S. 259, according to Albritton.
Brewer failed to yield the right of way to the pickup, and the pickup struck the driver’s side of Brewer’s car.
Davis received injuries described as “non-incapacitating” and refused to be taken to a hospital by emergency vehicle.
Brewer and Davis were wearing seatbelts.