The Opera House Theatre Players will hold brief auditions for the planned upcoming production scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10.
Two radio-style plays are being considered for production, including “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Christmas Thieves: A Small Town Radio Play.” Both plays will require male and female roles from ages 20s to more mature ages, but no memorizing of scripts are necessary since all roles will be read before a radio microphone in a simulated radio studio of yesteryear.
No experience is necessary to be in either play, and the audition will be held at the Parish Hall of the Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and at other times by special arrangement.
Director Marcia Thomas says that “anyone wishing to get their feet wet by being in a sweet well-beloved comedy-drama now has a chance to do it in its simplest form.”
For information please call (903) 665-8243 and leave a message if no answer; your call will be returned as soon as possible