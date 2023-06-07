A juvenile boy died and officials are investigating after an early Thursday morning shooting, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was found dead of a gunshot wound and lying in the roadway of the 1800 block of Alexander Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
"Marshall Police Department detectives, Crime Scene investigators, and Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force investigators responded and began documenting the evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage," MPD said.
Police said the boy had been lying in the roadway for "long enough for at least two cars to drive past, yet they did not call police."
Harrison County Justice of the Peace Demisha Crawford conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy in the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.