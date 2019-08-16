KARNACK — A Karnack resident was arrested on Thursday after a neighbor reported catching him on surveillance, installing a voice recorder underneath her porch.
“On 08/15/2019, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Moore Street in Karnack,” officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release.
“At the location the homeowner found a video in her home surveillance system of her neighbor Robert French allegedly placing a black colored object under the steps of her porch,” officials said. “A voice recorder was located under the complainant’s porch where French was seen on video.”
French was interviewed and subsequently arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for unlawful use of disc wire/oral electronic communication devices.
“This is an ongoing investigation at this time further information may be released as it develops,” HCSO officials stated.