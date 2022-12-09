The Lady Mavs Softball team volunteered at Marshall Pet Adoption Center on Dec. 6. Players spent time cleaning kennels, washing dogs, sweeping, mopping and much more around the facility.
“We were looking for community service opportunities for the girls this fall. With the new adoption center recently opening, we thought it would be a great opportunity to volunteer, especially since our girls have a soft spot for animals. In our program, we want our girls to show support to the community that supports us,” Lady Mavs Softball Head Coach Amber Williams said.
Senior Alyson Roberson mentioned, “I really enjoyed volunteering at the shelter, and I hope we get the opportunity again. It was interesting to see how it was run, and it gave me the opportunity to see what to expect in my future career as a vet.”