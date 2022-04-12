8:36 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for an area that includes portions of Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.

The warning is valid through 9:15 p.m.

Original Post: 

A tornado watch has been issued through 2 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Affected East Texas counties include Gregg, Rusk, Panola, Marion, Harrison, Wood, Upshur and Smith.

Threats include a few tornadoes, scattered hail up to ping pong size and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

This post will be updated as needed throughout the night.

