This story will be updated throughout the day and night as needed. Check back often.
5:37 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the Harrison and Marion County areas through midnight tonight.
The NWS said a few tornadoes are likely, as is isolated hail up to ping pong size and scattered winds up to 70 mph.
Original Post: The National Weather Service has upgraded its risk assessment for Friday night for a large portion of the northwest region to "moderate," with is the second-highest risk category.
"Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting the region late this afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours," the NWS said. "This threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible.
"A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana."
The moderate region includes portions of Marion and Rusk counties. The eastern half of counties remain in the "enhanced" risk area.
The National Weather Service said it would host a Facebook Live to discuss potential severe weather on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. today.
Timing-wise, the NWS said earlier on Friday that it expected the storms to hit the western part of the region, including the Kilgore area, between 4 and 10 p.m. Further east portions of East Texas, including Marshall and Carthage, should see the storms from 6 p.m. to midnight. The NWS noted those timing estimates are dependent on the speed of storms.