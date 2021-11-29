Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher says there's no reason at this time to believe that a hunting accident that took the life of an 11-year-old girl was anything but a tragic accident.
The sheriff's office said Sunday it was investigating a fatal accident in which Daisy Grace Lynn George was shot by her father on a hunting outing in Hallsville. Emergency officials were alerted of the incident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Fletcher said during a press conference Monday that the duo had made it back to their vehicle, and the father went to clear the rifle's hammer when it went off. Daisy George was struck as she was either about to get into the truck or had just gotten into the truck, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said his department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, were conducting a thorough investigation. He said, at this time, he did not foresee any charges being filed — but said his office would review the complete investigation with the district attorney's office and make a decision then.
"A scene of this magnitude and a child this young is very trying," Fletcher said, later adding "I hate to see a young person lose their life this way."
"Any time a young person loses their life, it's tragic for everybody involved," Fletcher said.
This story will be updated.