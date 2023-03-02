Editor's Note: This post will be updated throughout the day as needed. Check back for weather watches and warnings.
East Texas is under a "moderate" risk of severe weather Thursday, the second highest risk level, and the National Weather Service says there will be two main chances this afternoon and overnight.
"The first will come during the early or mid afternoon hours where we have the potential for discrete supercells," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday morning. "This would pose a threat for large hail and strong tornadoes. The second round will come along and just ahead of an advancing cold front that will push through during the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours."
The main threat for the second round will be damaging wind gusts and embedded tornadoes, the NWS said.
A wind advisory also remains in effect for the entire East Texas region through noon Friday, with south to southwest winds possible up to 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.
"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle," the NWS said. "Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."