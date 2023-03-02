9:38 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended a tornado watch in Harrison and Marion counties to midnight.
In Texas, 21 counties are included in the watch: Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
8:45 p.m.: The National Weather Service says it will survey three areas in Harrison and Marion counties for possible tornado damage from the first round of today's storms on Friday.
The first area is in Harrison County, a line going from the Panola County border through Marshall and Woodlawn. A second area is a line from Harrison County to Marion County, going from northwest of Jefferson to Kellyville. The last a line in Marion and Cass counties in Texas and Miller County, Arkansas, between Marshall and Jefferson, south of Atlanta and north of Doddridge, Arkansas.
8:25 p.m.: Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur shared photos of tornado damage from the Kellyville and Berea communities. LaFleur said Thursday at least one confirmed tornado touched down in the area.
A second round of severe storms is expected in the overnight hours, the National Weather Service says.
5:46 p.m.: Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur confirmed a tornado touched down in Berea in a post on his Facebook page. No damage report was immediately available.
LaFleur later encouraged residents in Jefferson and eastern Marion County to take cover as a tornado warning continued in the area.
"There's some serious stuff happening right now. Please be safe, say a little prayer," he said.
5:25 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the Marshall, Jefferson and Nesbitt areas through 6:15 p.m.
5:03 p.m.: A tornado warning for Marshall, Scottsville and surrounding areas has been issued until 5:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said radar had indicated a tornado, and hail was also possible.
4:40 p.m.: A tornado warning for Jefferson, Pine Harbor and Nesbitt has been issued until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service said radar had indicated a tornado, and hail was also possible.
3 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Harrison and Marion counties through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Threats include a few tornadoes, scattered hail and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Other areas in the watch include Gregg County, Upshur County, Wood County and Smith County.
Panola County and Rusk County are not included in the watch.
Original Post:
Editor's Note: This post will be updated throughout the day as needed. Check back for weather watches and warnings.
East Texas is under a "moderate" risk of severe weather Thursday, the second highest risk level, and the National Weather Service says there will be two main chances this afternoon and overnight.
"The first will come during the early or mid afternoon hours where we have the potential for discrete supercells," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday morning. "This would pose a threat for large hail and strong tornadoes. The second round will come along and just ahead of an advancing cold front that will push through during the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours."
The main threat for the second round will be damaging wind gusts and embedded tornadoes, the NWS said.
A wind advisory also remains in effect for the entire East Texas region through noon Friday, with south to southwest winds possible up to 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.
"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle," the NWS said. "Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."