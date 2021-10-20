The M. Night Shyamalan-produced film The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, which is currently filming in the area, is looking for period-specific vehicles to use in the movie.
The casting team is interested in cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998 and 2004. The pay is $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.
All submissions can be done virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/caddovehicles and filling out the application.
Please email caddocasting@gmail.com for any questions.
The film's plot, according to Deadline, involves a disappearance.
When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history," Deadline reported.