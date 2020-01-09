Following a two-day trial, a Harrison County jury found Richar Landaverde guilty of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.
“The trial was the result of events that occurred on June 15, 2019,” noted Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain. “On that date, troopers with the Louisiana State Police attempted to stop Landaverde in Bossier City after confirming the vehicle he was driving, had been reported stolen out of Longview. Troopers attempted the stop on Interstate 20 at Industrial Drive. The ensuing pursuit of Landaverde lasted for approximately 45 minutes throughout Bossier and Caddo Parishes before entering into Texas.
“After entering Texas, LSP troopers continued their pursuit and were joined by officers with Waskom PD and deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. In Texas, Landaverde began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-20 for approximately 5 miles before crossing back over to the correct lane of travel.”
McCain said as the vehicle entered into Marshall, officers with Marshall Police Department joined. Landaverde then began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway approximately four miles, before crossing back into the correct lane of traffic. His vehicle becmame disabled after he struck a motorist at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. 80. Officers subsequently took him into custody.
The state was represented by District Attorney Reid McCain and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood sat second chair.
At trial, prosecutors brought four LSP troopers to testify about the initial stop of Landaverde’s vehicle as well as his erratic, careless, and dangerous driving in Louisiana before entering into Texas, said McCain. The jury also heard from troopers and saw in-car video footage of, among other things, Landaverde ramming an LSP patrol car. The jury also heard from deputies and MPD of the sort of same driving by Landaverde while he fled in Texas.
“Evading arrest is an extremely dangerous offense because it places the general public in danger of harm because the defendants will not, generally, accept responsibility for some minor offense that they believe they will be arrested for,” said McCain. “Those accused of evading arrest in Harrison County will be aggressively prosecuted by the Harrison County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.”
Landaverde still faces the following charges in Caddo Parish: two counts of aggravated flight from a peace officer, illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated assault of a police officer. Additionally, he faces aggravated flight from a police officer and illegal possession of stolen things charges out of Bossier Parish.