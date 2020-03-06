Former Longview resident Brian Keith Woods was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday morning for the May 19, 2018 fatal wreck that killed a pedestrian and injured two others as they assisted a one-vehicle accident on Interstate Highway 20.
The jury assessed a maximum 20-year sentence for the offense of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, killing 25-year-old pedestrian Sylvia Marie Keiter. Woods received a maximum 10-year sentence for the offense of intoxication assault, causing serious bodily injury to Sheri Beeson; and five years for intoxication assault of Justin Woods, who is no relation to the defendant.
71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, at the request of Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.
“The trial was the result of events that occurred on May 19, 2018 on Interstate 20 on the overpass of FM 31. At approximately 12:30 A.M. a pickup truck was traveling westbound on IH-20 when it struck the inside barrier after the driver fell asleep. The impact caused the driver to come to rest partially in the outside lane of the interstate on the overpass of FM 31. Two vehicles traveling behind the truck observed the wreck and stopped to assist the driver as good Samaritans. A third vehicle pulled up to the scene was able to pull the disabled vehicle off the interstate. As the good Samaritans waited for the Texas Highway Patrol to arrive, a pickup driven by Woods struck the good Samaritans on the shoulder of IH-20, approximately 12 minutes after they first stopped to assist,” McCain explained.
“The jury heard testimony that the nearly 70 miles per hour impact struck Sylvia Keiter and killed her immediately,” he said.
The impact severely injured the right leg of Beeson, who is now considering amputation. Justin Woods also sustained a broken leg.
“It is hoped that this verdict does send a strong message to citizens of Harrison County and those who pass through it that alcohol related offenses will be aggressively prosecuted by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.”
