A tornado that hit Marion County earlier this week has been rated an EF-2, and the National Weather Service says a total of six tornadoes appear to have hit the East Texas region.
The NWS updated its tornado damage assessment early Thursday to complete a track of a tornado from its start in Upshur County through to Marion and Cass counties, as well as complete a track in Panola County and add two more in Cass County than originally assessed on Tuesday.
The NWS had earlier rated a tornado in southeastern Harrison County as an EF-2, and it remained that way in the latest assessment.
For the tornado that hit Marion County, the NWS says an EF-2 with estimated peak winds at 135 mph and a maximum width of 700 yards traveled 40 miles from about five miles northwest of Union Grove to about four miles west of Linden.
Seven injuries were reported with this tornado, which began around 10:30 p.m. and ended around 10:47 p.m. Monday night.
"The tornado initially touched down off of FM 2685 and Pomegranate Road, where it began sporadically uprooting hardwood and softwood trees," the NWS said. "It continued on to intensify and develop a widespread damage swath of uprooted and snapped trees as it approached U.S. 271. Just before reaching U.S. 271, the tornado ripped the roof off of (a) single family home and tear down a wall of the home. This home had an anemometer on its property that remained in tact, and wind observations may become available in the coming days."
The NWS said the tornado reached its maximum width of about 0.4 miles as it crossed Texas 300.
"The tornado continued on and intensified further as it crossed Azalea Road and Texas 154," the NWS said. "Just before reaching the road, it hit a two-story single family home, removing the home's second floor and tearing down a front exterior wall. This led to the tornado's maximum wind speed of 135 mph. This is the strongest wind speed of an EF-2 tornado rating."
The NWS said the tornado then ripped off another roof and completely destroyed a double-wide trailer and multiple manufactured homes, among property damage recorded.
"As the tornado continued on it led to more structural roof damage to single family homes and complete destruction to manufactured homes between Gilmer and Ore City," the NWS said. "On at least three occasions, manufactured homes had residents inside them when they were picked up and thrown by tornadoes. The tornado continued to lead to widespread tree damage and roof damage to homes as it approached Lake O' The Pines. Before crossing the lake, the tornado ripped the roof off of the Lake O' the Pines Bait Shop before throwing multiple RVs and a motor home into the Lake O' the Pines with four occupants in them that were rescued from the lake."
On the opposite side of the lake in Marion and Morris counties, the NWS said the tornado caused widespread tree damage.
"Off of FM 729, a manufactured home was picked up and rolled with an occupant in it," the NWS said. "She suffered injuries and crawled near a half of a mile to FM 729 to get to help. The tornado continued on to completely destroy or lead to significant damage of manufactured homes along Nash Farm Road.
"A metal building structure for storage of vehicles had two walls and its roof removed, lifting pillars and throwing them several hundred feet. As the tornado continued on across more rural areas of Cass County, it continued to uproot and snap trees with damage becoming more sporadic and narrow as it continued, producing EF-1 damage from just north of Avinger to west of Linden."
The NWS said the tornado finally lifted after it damaged the roof on a home and crossed Texas 11 and Texas 130.
"A special thanks goes out to TDEM, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the emergency management teams for Upshur County and Cass County for their assistance in locating damage and for providing aerial surveys via helicopter and drone," the NWS said.
Elysian Fields Tornado
The NWS said the tornado, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph and maximum width of 200 yards, traveled about 6.6 miles from an area 11 miles south of Scottsville to eight miles southwest of Waskom. It was on the ground for about 11 minutes.
"The tornado initially touched down on Blocker Road and snapped and uprooted softwood trees," the NWS said. "The tornado continued on to cross County Road 1320, County Road 1312, FM 31 and County Road 1202 before it lifted. Along its path, it mostly uprooted approximately 20 trees in a convergent pattern with less than 10 trees snapped.
"A special thanks goes out to Harrison County Emergency Management for their assistance locating damage along the tornado track," the NWS said.