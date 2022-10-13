The Marshall Pet Adoption Centersays it will work to ensure procedures are in place to prevent mistakes after a lost dog was euthanized before its owner could reclaim it.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the Marshall Police Department said Marshall Animal Control received a call around 9 a.m. Sept. 30 about a dog trapped on a fence. Animal control officers found the dog hanging by the leg, injured and extremely agitated. They took the dog to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center to be assessed and treated.
“Texas Law mandates a three-day hold for stray animals,” MPD said. “In this case, the dog was held for seven days. However, with no claim of ownership and no inquiries about the dog, along with the dog’s continued aggressive behavior and a deteriorating condition, staff followed current protocols and humanely euthanized the animal.”
The dog’s owner contacted the shelter after eight days and after the dog had been euthanized, MPD said.
“At that time, the owners were told that the dog had been adopted,” MPD said. “The staff member gave this information by mistake, believing that the dog had been adopted. When management realized the mistake, the owners were contacted and advised of the correct information.
“MPAC will ensure that procedures are in place to ensure that this type of mistake is not made in the future. The MPAC strives diligently to return lost animals to their owners or to place them for adoption or rescue, and will provide additional training for employees for these types of notifications.”
If anyone has a missing pet, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control recommends the following steps to keep your pets safe:
1. All dogs should be microchipped with current information and wear a collar with a tag that includes the owner’s contact information. Animals picked up by animal control officers and brought into the shelter are checked for a microchip and tags.
2. Keep pets secure. It is a violation of Marshall city ordinance for animals to run at large.
3. If an animal is lost, contact the MPAC immediately with a description and last known location of the pet.
4. Check the Marshall Pet Adoption Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MPDAnimalControl for photos of recovered lost and stray animals. MPAC posts photos of all lost or stray animals they receive.
“With the cooperation and assistance of the local community, euthanasia rates at the MPAC have fallen from 80 percent in 2013, to less than 20 percent so far in 2022,” MPD said. “The MPAC staff strives diligently to return lost animals to their owners and to place animals for adoption or rescue. As of June 2022, MPAC has placed 1,137 animals via adoption or rescue. With continued assistance from the community, the staff and volunteers at MPAC will make every attempt to reunite animals with their owners or find new homes for each animal that comes in to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.”