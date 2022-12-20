The National Weather Service says “bitterly cold temperatures” will move into the East Texas area beginning Thursday night and is warning residents to prepare for the cold.
“A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is still expected to arrive by Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of wintry precipitation for portions of the area,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. “No accumulations or impacts are expected from any wintry precipitation that does fall. The primary concern at this time will be the extreme cold with a prolonged period of below freezing temperatures into the Christmas weekend.”
A hard free watch was issued for Thursday evening through Saturday morning, with the NWS saying sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees would be possible, with wind chill values below 0 degrees also a potential. The watch covers all of East Texas.
“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS said. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
The NWS said much of East Texas around Interstate 20 and points south is expected to see between 36 and 48 hours of subfreezing temperatures between Thursday and Saturday. Some areas of East Texas, including northern Harrison County, the northern part of Gregg County, Upshur County and Marion County, could see 60 to 72 hours of subfreezing temperatures.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District, which covers several counties in East Texas east of Kilgore, said it was going to pretreat all bridges and overpasses, as well as Interstates 20 and 30 and U.S. 59, beginning Wednesday.
“Motorists are asked to be mindful of TxDOT vehicles that will be spreading brine on roads,” TxDOT said. “Brine is a solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys.”
SWEPCO also issued tips ahead of the expected arctic blast, saying they were “urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday.”
“Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana,” SWEPCO said. “These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.”
Those tips:
- Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage.
- If you or a family member relies on uninterrupted electric service for health reasons, make a plan now in case there are extended outages.
- Gather an emergency outage kit that includes a portable heater. Review and follow safety specifications before using.
- Make sure your contact information — including your cell number — is current with family, friends and others.
- Charge power banks ahead of time to help keep your cell phones charged.
- Report outages and check power restoration status at SWEPCO.com/Outages
- Download the SWEPCO mobile app for quick access to outage information: SWEPCO.com/App.
- Sign up to get SWEPCO alerts: SWEPCO.com/Alerts.
- Treat all downed lines as dangerous — they can carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, stay away and keep others away, including children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or 911 immediately.
- Always use caution with any alternate sources of lighting, cooking, cooling or heating. Never operate lanterns, heaters, generators, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.
- If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your home’s main electrical panel. This can “back-feed” electricity into outside utility lines, creating the danger of electrocution for repair crews and the public. Instead, read the manufacturer’s instructions, and only plug essential appliances directly into the generator.
- Be careful when driving or walking near all utility work zones.