Marshall city officials issued guidance to water customers on how to protect water pipes ahead of an expected hard freeze later this week.
The National Weather Service said Monday that East Texas residents should prepare for a blast of Artic air on Thursday.
“A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of wintry precipitation,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. “However, the primary concern at this time will be the extreme cold with a prolonged period of below freezing temperatures into the Christmas weekend.”
Temperatures are expected to be mostly or entirely below freezing for at least 36 hours, with some areas north of Interstate 20 at or below freezing for up to 60 hours beginning Thursday, the NWS said.
In Marshall, city officials are reminding customers to follow some tips to keep their water lines from freezing and bursting:
Make sure that all outside water lines are wrapped and insulated, for those who have utility rooms attached to their outside garage, those water lines will need to be wrapped and insulated as well.
Leave faucets in kitchens and bathrooms running with a small stream, and leave cabinets doors open so that the heat from your home can help keep the pipes warm.
Install Styrofoam faucets covers on all outside faucets that are connected to your home.
Homeowners and business can also put some insulation or towels inside their meter box to help prevent freezing from occurring.
“We hope that these tips will be helpful in preventing our customers from having problems/issues with their water lines,” the city said. “If anyone does experience problems or see a water leak please contact our 24-hour number (903) 935 4486 so that a crew can be dispatched to your area.”