Marshall athletes learn about NCAA, college preparedness
Marshall High School junior and senior student athletes had the opportunity to hear from ETBU Vice President of Student Engagement and Athletics this week. This seminar informed them about NCAA, college preparedness, eligibility standards, athlete recruitment and the different requirements per division.

 Contributed Photo

