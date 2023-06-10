350321402_177187821984680_5784681216203364112_n.jpg
The Marshall City Council recently recognized Texas Eastern 911 Network, which provides 911 services to Harrison County and the City of Marshall. Texas Eastern awarded $160,000 for upgrades in the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center. This funding will allow the City of Marshall to update systems and continue to provide excellent services to Marshall citizens.

 Contributed Photo

