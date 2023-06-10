The Marshall City Council recently recognized Texas Eastern 911 Network, which provides 911 services to Harrison County and the City of Marshall. Texas Eastern awarded $160,000 for upgrades in the Marshall Emergency Telecommunications Center. This funding will allow the City of Marshall to update systems and continue to provide excellent services to Marshall citizens.
Marshall awarded $160,000 for upgrades to emergency telecommunications center
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- East Texas under 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Saturday
- Ryan Silapan: Harleton's Murray, Johnson set tone for baseball program
- Police Reports: June 9, 2023
- Ben Shapiro: The Revolution at The Heart Of 'Pride'
- East Texas Baptist University hosts inaugural summer music camp
- Bowman acquires Marshall-based MTX Surveying
- High School Baseball: Harleton's historic season ends with school's first state title
- Juvenile killed in Marshall shooting
- Marshall resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
- East Texas 7 on 7 teams open summer play
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.