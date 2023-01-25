Marshall ISD offered congratulations to its students for an amazing concert at the all-region clinic and concert this past weekend: “These students worked tirelessly to put on a concert in less than 24 hours with the some of the best musicians in East Texas! Your directors and community are proud of you!”
Marshall band students represent at all-region clinic
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall High School's Mav Salon kicks off monthly weekend hours by appointment
- 2023 Harrison County History Fair winners announced
- Jefferson student arrested after gun found in backpack, but 'no evidence of intent to use' it, district says
- Police Reports: Jan. 25, 2023
- Police Reports: Jan. 24, 2023
- Independent living services available for people with disabilities in several East Texas counties
- Ben Shapiro: Our blundering, intrusive government
- Ben Shapiro: The death of eternal truths and the neg paganism
- Horoscope for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
- Jack Stallard: A busload of heartache and hard knocks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.