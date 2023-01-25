326069303_481296764193498_4714856708546260330_n.jpg
Marshall ISD offered congratulations to its students for an amazing concert at the all-region clinic and concert this past weekend: “These students worked tirelessly to put on a concert in less than 24 hours with the some of the best musicians in East Texas! Your directors and community are proud of you!”

 Contributed Photo

