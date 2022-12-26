The Marshall Beekeepers Association recently made a $3,000 donation to Mission Marshall to help secure food for those in need in the community. Pictured from the Marshall Beekeeping Association on the far left is Stanford Brantley, president, and far right is Beth Gumm, treasurer.
Marshall beekeepers donate $3K to Mission Marshall
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Stoney Thomas, Edward Jones office renovates historical Marshall home
- Postal service temporarily stops mail delivery to Hallsville subdivision due to poor roads
- Marshall Omega Psi Phi fraternity surprise local agencies with Christmas gifts
- Ben Shapiro: The left's big pitch: Embrace a worse life in the name of equality
- Island Breeze Daiquiris officially opens for business in Marshall
- Police Reports: Dec. 23, 2022
- Former NFLer gets 25 years in child sex abuse case
- Marshall police see rise in car thefts
- Ben Shapiro: The slippery slope never ends
- Harrison County supports tax abatement proposal for Eastman Chemical expansion
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.