84888A18FFB84E7484646B4A170424D9.jpg
Buy Now

The Marshall Beekeepers Association recently made a $3,000 donation to Mission Marshall to help secure food for those in need in the community. Pictured from the Marshall Beekeeping Association on the far left is Stanford Brantley, president, and far right is Beth Gumm, treasurer.

 Contributed Photo

The Marshall Beekeepers Association recently made a $3,000 donation to Mission Marshall to help secure food for those in need in the community. Pictured from the Marshall Beekeeping Association on the far left is Stanford Brantley, president, and far right is Beth Gumm, treasurer.

Recommended For You


Tags