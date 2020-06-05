Starting Monday, June 8, Marshall city leaders will open the following city buildings and services to citizens. This decision aligns the city with the latest Executive Order GA26 from Governor Greg Abbott, or Phase III.
- Outdoor public events less than 500 people
- City park playgrounds and basketball courts
- Marshall Visual Art Center – Only paid renters of art cages will be allowed access.
- City Hall Community and Economic Development Department for permits and code enforcement
The city of Marshall will continue to hold city commission meetings utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view meetings or speak during citizen comment are at http://www.marshalltexas.net.
The city of Marshall urges all citizens to follow Governor Abbott’s Standard Health Protocols.
- All businesses should continue to follow the minimum standing of health protocol for DSHS. For details and a full list of guidelines, go to http://open.texas.gov.
- Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.
- People should not be in groups higher than ten when possible.
- People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.
- People shall avoid nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisting living facilities, or long-term care facilities.