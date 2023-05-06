The Marshall Early Childhood Center held its annual spelling bee this week. Winners, as announced by the school, were:
1st Place in English: Kallan Ashely (Ms. Laverne’s class at LMA)
2nd Place in English: Janiyah Manning (Mrs. Krystal Murray’s class)
3rd Place in English: Carley McDaniel (Mrs. Gayle Jessie’s class)
1st Place in Spanish: This ended in a tie. Joshua Guevara (Mrs. Elsa Martin’s class) and Yair Garcia Benitez (Mr. Edgar Garcia’s class) battled it out for seven rounds of difficult words.
2nd Place in Spanish: Evelyn Patino (Ms. Bety Miranda’s class)
3rd Place in Spanish: Anderson Escabar (Mrs. Elsa Martin’s class)
Other participants included Cortez Murphy, Brooklyn Howard, Catelyn Smith, Mariel Sanchez, Wyatt Czajkowshi, Anthony Curtis, Ayden Engdahl, Zion Cato, Alexa Diaz, Sarah Valle and Darah Villatoro.