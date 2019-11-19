A crash on State Highway 43 left one person dead after two vehicles collided early Tuesday morning.
According to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:46 a.m., Nov. 19, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-43, 5.3 miles south of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 1994 Ford Mustang, Kelvin Dewayne Perkins, 42, of Marshall, was traveling south on SH-43 on the wrong side of the road; at the same time, the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, of Brampton, Ontario, was traveling north on the inside lane of SH-43.
The vehicles collided and traveled off the roadway. Witnesses at the scene reported that the vehicles caught on fire after the collision took place.
Perkins was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Smith and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Mangat was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where he was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.